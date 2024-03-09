American Trust Sells 153 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,988 shares of company stock worth $16,310,038 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $604.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $594.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.40 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.07 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.54.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

