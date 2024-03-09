Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 169.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Shares of COLD opened at $26.28 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 580,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 195,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

