Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Amprius Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 924,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,516 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AMPX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $10.63.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.