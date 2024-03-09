Analysts Set ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) PT at $25.25

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $19.62 on Monday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $753.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

