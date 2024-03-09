Analysts Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT at $607.50

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $623.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get KLA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

KLA Stock Down 3.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in KLA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $699.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $625.08 and its 200 day moving average is $549.07. KLA has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.