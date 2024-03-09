Analysts Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT at $607.50

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLACGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $623.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in KLA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $699.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $625.08 and its 200 day moving average is $549.07. KLA has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLACGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

