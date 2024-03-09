Analysts Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Target Price at $196.67

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Citigroup started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $163.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.42. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 29.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.20%.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total value of $158,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total value of $158,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,209. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 502,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,760,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 103,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

