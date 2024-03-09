Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $313.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of RH stock opened at $277.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.50.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $312.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in RH by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in RH by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

