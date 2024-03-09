Analysts Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target at $4.98

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.98.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 482.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sirius XM by 169.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 18.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

