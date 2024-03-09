Andrew P. Slentz Sells 1,062 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hess Stock Up 0.4 %

HES stock opened at $144.88 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.54.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

