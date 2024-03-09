Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.70.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.