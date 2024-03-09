ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Nikhil Lalwani Sells 28,965 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Nikhil Lalwani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,292 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,093,681.96.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ANIP stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on ANIP. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANIP
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ANI Pharmaceuticals
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.