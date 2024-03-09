ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Nikhil Lalwani Sells 28,965 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nikhil Lalwani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,292 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,093,681.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANIP stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 445,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 319,601 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after purchasing an additional 191,402 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,074,000 after acquiring an additional 156,594 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANIP. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

