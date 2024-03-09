ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.75.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

ANSYS Stock Down 1.3 %

ANSS opened at $335.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.