Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $44.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
APGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apogee Therapeutics
Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.
Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.