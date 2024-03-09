Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $189.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.27.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.56. Apple has a 12-month low of $147.61 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

