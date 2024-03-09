ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $147.38

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $147.38 and last traded at $144.94, with a volume of 312103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.92.

ArcBest Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ArcBest by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

