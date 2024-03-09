Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP John A. Ziegler Sells 15,000 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) VP John A. Ziegler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total transaction of $2,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ARCH opened at $184.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.50.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 22.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

