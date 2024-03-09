Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.65. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $89.07.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 5,761.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 174,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

