Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $41,811.20 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after buying an additional 4,633,907 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,228 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

