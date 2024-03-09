Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16, reports. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Arhaus updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

