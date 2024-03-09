Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Bank of America

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Arhaus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARHS

Arhaus Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,923,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,492,000 after buying an additional 864,267 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $42,167,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth $17,671,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 102,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,278,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.