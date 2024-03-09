Ark (ARK) Tops One Day Volume of $37.94 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Ark has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $207.71 million and approximately $37.94 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002117 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001652 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003181 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,385,478 coins and its circulating supply is 179,385,364 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

