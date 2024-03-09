Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $98.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $122.11 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $123.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,896,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,711,000 after purchasing an additional 727,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 587,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

