Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Allen Myszkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 16,104 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $567,988.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $33.45 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $42.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,443,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 214,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,063,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 138,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

