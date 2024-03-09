Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $23,649.48 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $23,649.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,828.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 3,242 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $18,446.98.

Arteris Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $269.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.