Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 296.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 378.7%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AY opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.97. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,683 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 345,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,183,000 after acquiring an additional 87,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

