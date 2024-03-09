Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.77

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 152077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

