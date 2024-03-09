AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after buying an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after buying an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after buying an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. 30,812,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,583,632. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

