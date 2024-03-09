Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 71 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.96. 3,449,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,040. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.59.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

