Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $101,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

SCHX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. 1,446,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,447. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

