Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $38,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 399.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 95,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 76,530 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,624,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,938. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

