Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 165 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after acquiring an additional 556,178 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.78 and a 200 day moving average of $210.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.