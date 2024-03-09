Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TNA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,041,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,686,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.