Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $3,513,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 66.0% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 33,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 257.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IYJ traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.33. The company had a trading volume of 65,267 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.80. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

