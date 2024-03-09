Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.17. 1,352,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,240. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average of $105.74.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

