Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 45,902 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 242,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 91,247 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7,138.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. 662,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,420. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12.
About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Preferred ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.