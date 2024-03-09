Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 45,902 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 242,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 91,247 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7,138.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. 662,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,420. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

