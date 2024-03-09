Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.40

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €57.40 ($62.39) and last traded at €60.52 ($65.78), with a volume of 207320 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.70 ($63.80).
Aurubis Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €70.76. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.
Aurubis Company Profile
Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurubis
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.