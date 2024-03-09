Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.40

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €57.40 ($62.39) and last traded at €60.52 ($65.78), with a volume of 207320 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.70 ($63.80).

Aurubis Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €70.76. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Aurubis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.