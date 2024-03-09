Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.40. 1,815,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.81 and a 200 day moving average of $239.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

