Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $17.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.