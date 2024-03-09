Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after buying an additional 325,774 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,615,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,838,000 after buying an additional 219,290 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after buying an additional 266,851 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,416,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVDL stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

