Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.34 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $16.34 billion and $611.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $43.30 or 0.00063215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00022123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009145 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,988,085 coins and its circulating supply is 377,298,445 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

