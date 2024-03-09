Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.00

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 40575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

