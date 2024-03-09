Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUV. Cowa LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,363 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after buying an additional 207,433 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,859,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,417,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,374,000.

Shares of AVUV stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 738,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $91.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

