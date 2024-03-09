AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Up 0.2%

AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 230 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 228.50 ($2.90). Approximately 988,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 639,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.89).

AVI Global Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 209.43.

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

