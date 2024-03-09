AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.20. Approximately 6,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 23,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000.

About AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

