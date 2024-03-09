B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Viad (NYSE:VVI)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Viad from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. Viad has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $771.75 million, a PE ratio of -193.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Viad had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $291.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viad will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Viad by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

