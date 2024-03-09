Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 2,055 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,133,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,468,000 after buying an additional 459,400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,853,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,877,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,238,000 after buying an additional 278,812 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,123,000 after buying an additional 70,140 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,196,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,779,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $67.34 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $67.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

