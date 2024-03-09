Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,077,000 after buying an additional 116,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,600,000 after buying an additional 43,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after buying an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,405,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,923,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $186.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.35. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.