Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $154,000 Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $32.06.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

