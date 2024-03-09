Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 139.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,166,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $2,467,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 22.6% during the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,137 shares of company stock worth $7,476,491 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,485.70 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,566.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,274.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.