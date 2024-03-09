Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 2,000 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth $57,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brinker International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after acquiring an additional 642,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Brinker International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after acquiring an additional 595,818 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock worth $2,148,223. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

